ProColor Collision Welcomes New Location in North Hollywood, Calif.

ProColor Collision announced the opening of its newest U.S. collision repair location in North Hollywood, Calif.

ProColor Collision North Hollywood is a full-service collision repair facility equipped to handle advanced collision repair services for drivers in the greater Los Angeles area. Located at 6872 Lankershim Blvd, the 17,000-square-foot I-CAR Gold facility recently upgraded to accommodate the latest state-of-the-art equipment to fulfill complex repairs that comply with OEM specifications.

ProColor Collision North Hollywood reflects owner-operator Pargev Adamyan’s commitment to providing superior quality collision repair services while offering exceptional customer service. According to Adamyan, customer satisfaction is the most invaluable consideration of operations.

“We offer the best customer service with 50 years of shop and insurance experience as we strive to do a better and cleaner job every time,” said Pargev. “The shop recently acquired the I-CAR gold certification, further differentiating our services from competitors.”

With more than 20 years in the collision repair industry under his belt, Adamyan is keen to carry on his father’s 30-year legacy as an accomplished bodyman. He understands the importance of investing in proper collision repair training and the latest cutting-edge equipment to be a leading service provider in the evolving industry. He selected ProColor Collision as the perfect opportunity to take his business to the next level.

“After a long search of options, joining ProColor Collision proved to be the best choice with the most up-to-date technology, strong history and proven network support,” Adamyan said. “ProColor Collision is different from other brands because it offers resources and support in all aspects of the business, allowing us to focus on doing what we do best.”

“ProColor Collision includes many inspired owners, such as Pargev, who understand the significance of representing an established global network and are dedicated to investing in superior efficiency and continuous education to achieve great success,” said Peter Polito, general manager for the Western U.S. for ProColor Collision. “We will continue to support their growth to help them achieve profitability.”

For more information on ProColor Collision, click here.