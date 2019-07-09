Professionals Auto Body Donates Equipment to Students

Professionals Auto Body announced it recently donated a frame straightening machine, three-dimensional computer measuring system and attachments valued at approximately $8,000 to $10,000 to the Somerset County Technology Center’s auto body program in Pennsylvania.

“It’s important to donate this equipment because high schools are having a difficult time obtaining the funding necessary to purchase the newer equipment,” said Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body. “Kids need hands-on experience with the newer equipment to learn the basics for a career in the automotive field. With this donation, I was assured the kids will benefit greatly by the equipment.”