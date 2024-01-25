PRT Launches 22 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies



PRT, a brand of the ADD Group, one of the largest manufacturers of Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, has announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups. The launches include important models such as Honda Civic, Jeep Cherokee and Toyota Highlander, in addition to brand-new applications such as the 2021 Subaru Forester, 2021 Toyota Corolla and 2021 Honda Accord hybrid, among others.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the automakers.

“As an OE supplier, our company is always focused on the continuous development of new products that stay ahead in aftermarket technology,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT. “These new additions not only expand our product coverage but also strengthen our presence in the North American aftermarket. The new items are in stock and ready to ship.”

For more information on PRT products, call (770) 238-1611 or visit prtautoparts.co. Also, follow on social networks at @prtautoparts.