PRT Releases 15 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to extend the PRT portfolio in North American Market and represents more than 5 Million vehicles in new coverage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

PRT is continuously extending the portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers of complete strut assemblies in the world, announces the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups.

The launches include important models on the national scenario such as Subaru Impreza, Ford Escape and Volvo XC60, in addition to brand new applications such as the Lexus NX300 2021, Chevrolet Malibu 2022 and Honda CRV 2022, among others. PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers.

“Our company is globally certified and recognized for producing high-performance products,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT. “We are committed to providing innovative solutions to our U.S. clients by launching new items in the aftermarket that feature the same quality components used in the OE market.”

More information can be found at prtautoparts.com.

