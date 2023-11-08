 PRT Will Present Various Product Lines at AAPEX 2023

Some of the launches apply to new vehicles, and one highlights is the new PRT complete strut assembly for the 2023 Toyota Tacoma.

Performance Ride Technology (PRT) will be exhibiting various product lines and new applications in booth A5072 at AAPEX.

Some of the launches apply to new vehicles, and one highlights is the new PRT complete strut assembly for the 2023 Toyota Tacoma, which also can be seen in the AAPEX New Product Showcase.

In addition, the company will be presenting its air shocks, motor and strut mounts and an extensive portfolio of HD applications with more than 5,000 OEM references, including 100% gas-charged shocks for trucks, trailers, buses, commercial vehicles, cement mixers, motorhomes and many more.

“We are more than happy to present these brand-new products and new applications in various product lines to our clients at AAPEX 2023,” said Bruno Bello, director of marketing at PRT. “As an OE supplier, we are continually investing in research and development, which allows us to bring the latest innovations to the aftermarket.”

PRT is a brand of the ADD USA Group, one of the largest manufacturers of shocks, struts and complete strut assemblies in the world.

For more information, call (770) 238-1611 or visit the PRT website.

