RDA Holds Fall IMPACT Performance Conference in Denver

The Refinish Distributors Alliance held their Fall Membership Meeting Sept. 20-22, 2023 at the Embassy Suites Downtown Denver, Colo.

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) held their Fall Membership Meeting Sept. 20-22, 2023 at the Embassy Suites Downtown Denver, Colo., with Ben Jacobson welcoming members and manufacturer partners for the first time as the executive director of RDA.  

The conference saw a record turnout, which included RDA members, manufacturer partners and guests. Jacobson opened the meeting with a day of member discussions followed by a welcome reception at the Denver Opera House. The next day, everyone enjoyed the annual rodeo, an engaging and productive one-on-one event between RDA members and manufacturer partners that offered valuable relationship-building time and special promotions. Keynote speaker Mark Sanborn gave an insightful presentation followed by a book signing provided to all attendees. RDA ended the evening with a partner appreciation dinner and entertainment by Dennis Watkins, an award-winning, third-generation magician and entertainer.  

“I am honored to be a part of the RDA team, and my attendance at my first meeting has left me excited about the prospects for the future,” said Jacobson. “We would like to thank all our supporting partners who sponsored this event and made it such a success. 

RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. RDA has 16 members, representing over 400 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. It represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and does over $700 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.  

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Ben Jacobson directly at (303) 345-7166 or [email protected].

For more information on RDA/IMPACT, visit rda-impact.com or contact Melisa Jolls at (917) 854-3451 or [email protected]

