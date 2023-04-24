RDA Hosts Members, Partners at IMPACT Conference in Nashville

Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) members, manufacturer partners and guests gathered for the 2023 RDA IMPACT Spring Performance Conference at The Music City Center in downtown Nashville April 17-19, 2023.

This was the first meeting since the passing of Executive Director Robert McKenzie in late February. Every RDA member was in attendance, and the meeting was a celebration of Robert’s accomplishments. RDA is grateful for Robert’s leadership of the organization, and he will be missed.

RDA has been a leader in raising the bar of collision repair industry events, and this meeting did not disappoint. The meeting was packed with engaging discussions, excellent speakers and exciting events. The first night included a private tour, reception and dinner at the Country Music Hall of Fame. On Tuesday night, RDA had a Supporting Partner Appreciation Reception and Dinner at the Music City Center. Well-known comedian Jeff Allen closed out the night to raucous laughter.

RDA is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. It has 15 members, representing over 400 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. It represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and does over $700 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.

For more information on RDA/IMPACT, visit trda-impact.com or contact Melisa Jolls at (917) 854-3451 or [email protected]