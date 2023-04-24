 RDA Hosts Members, Partners at IMPACT Conference in Nashville

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

RDA Hosts Members, Partners at IMPACT Conference in Nashville

Refinish Distributors Alliance members, manufacturer partners and guests gathered for the 2023 RDA IMPACT Spring Performance Conference at The Music City Center in downtown Nashville April 17-19, 2023.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) members, manufacturer partners and guests gathered for the 2023 RDA IMPACT Spring Performance Conference at The Music City Center in downtown Nashville April 17-19, 2023.

Related Articles

This was the first meeting since the passing of Executive Director Robert McKenzie in late February. Every RDA member was in attendance, and the meeting was a celebration of Robert’s accomplishments. RDA is grateful for Robert’s leadership of the organization, and he will be missed.

RDA has been a leader in raising the bar of collision repair industry events, and this meeting did not disappoint. The meeting was packed with engaging discussions, excellent speakers and exciting events. The first night included a private tour, reception and dinner at the Country Music Hall of Fame. On Tuesday night, RDA had a Supporting Partner Appreciation Reception and Dinner at the Music City Center. Well-known comedian Jeff Allen closed out the night to raucous laughter.

RDA is the largest national group of independent refinish distributors dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops. It has 15 members, representing over 400 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. It represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and does over $700 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.  

For more information on RDA/IMPACT, visit trda-impact.com or contact Melisa Jolls at (917) 854-3451 or [email protected]

You May Also Like

News

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Atlanta Residents

The NABC, along with Farmers and repair partners Classic Collision and Caliber Collision, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Atlanta area residents, including a military veteran.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Farmers and repair partners Classic Collision and Caliber Collision, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Atlanta area residents, including a military veteran, as part of the NABC's Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at the 13th Annual I-CAR Golf Tournament at The Golf Club at Bradshaw Farm in Woodstock, benefiting the Collision Repair Education Foundation. The recipients were selected by The Warrior Alliance and Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Young Veteran Receives Recycled Ride at NORTHEAST Show

The AASP/NJ announced that a local New Jersey Air Force veteran was gifted a refurbished vehicle at the recent NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Show 2023 Registration Opens May 1

The annual trade event taking place Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center is the ultimate business gathering for the automotive specialty equipment industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 17.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of April 17.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto San Marcos Opens in California

Francisco Cid Del Prado, co-owner of Fix Auto San Marcos, has spent over 32 years in the automotive industry as an employee of multiple shops.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Art City Auto Body Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Art City Auto Body in Springville, Utah.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Focus Advisors Helps MSO Sell to CollisionRight

Focus Advisors announced the successful sale of Action CARSTAR, a three-shop Ohio-based MSO, to CollisionRight.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers