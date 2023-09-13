 Recycled Rides Presentation Honors Patriot Day

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Recycled Rides Presentation Honors Patriot Day

The NABC recently held a special Recycled Rides presentation to honor two families of fallen first responders and a military member on Patriot Day.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate, Farmers, Nationwide, Schaefer Autobody Centers, Crash Champions and Caliber Collision, recently held a special Recycled Rides presentation to honor two families of fallen first responders and a military member on Patriot Day. The event was hosted by Enterprise Rent-A-Car and received additional support from Evercoat.

Related Articles

The presentation was held on Monday, Sept. 11 at Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Mo. Following the golf fundraiser, players and guests gathered for the heartwarming presentation for the military and first responder families.

“We are pleased to provide needed vehicles to these St. Louis area families,” said Deborah Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “Working with our members and partners and presenting the gifts of reliable transportation to these three families is core to our mission. We are very thankful for their service and sacrifices and are honored to help them along their path. We wish them continued success.”

Two deserving recipients were selected by The Backstoppers, Inc. Police Officers and Firefighters Fund, and the third by the Soldier and Family Readiness Group:

  • Sue Reifschneider, who received a 2018 Kia Forte LX donated by Allstate and repaired by Schaefer Autobody Centers (a member of the Quality Collision Group), was nominated by The Backstoppers. Her previous vehicle was unreliable and in the repair shop most of the time. Reifschneider had to rely on family and friends for rides to work and doctor’s appointments. She is the widow of St. Louis County Police Officer James Reifschneider who was killed in the line of duty when he was struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop. Reifschneider raised their three children as a single mother. One of her children serves in law enforcement and one of her grandchildren serves in emergency medical services.
  • Cheryl Branson, who received 2021 Subaru Forrester donated by Nationwide and repaired by Caliber Collision, was nominated by The Backstoppers. She needed worry-free transportation to work since her previous vehicle had left her stranded multiple times. Branson is the widow of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer James W. Branson, Jr., who died in the line of duty as the result of injuries sustained several days prior in an auto accident while in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
  • Jorden Johnson received a 2016 Fiat 500X Trekking donated by Farmers and repaired by Crash Champions. He was nominated by the Soldier and Family Readiness Group for Bravo Company, 1-138th Infantry. Johnson is a Private First Class in the Missouri Army National Guard and he needed a vehicle to maintain his job at General Motors and continue to serve the Guard. He has a young family, and dependable transportation will help him to continue to provide for his family.

“We’re a family business dedicated to giving back to our community, and this is one of the many ways we work to help those in need,” said Scott Schaefer, second-generation owner of Schaefer Autobody. “It’s an honor for our team to work on refurbishing a vehicle to help a first responder family who has sacrificed for our community. We’re proud to be able to support them.”

Additional partners in the presentation include 1-800 Charity Cars; Evercoat; Longhouse Inventory Solutions; Bommarito; Yancey; Dent Wizard; Sick Tint; Onsite Wheels; Lou Fusz; and University Subaru.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

You May Also Like

Associations

Auto Care Advisory Committee Applications Now Open

Becoming a member of one of the Auto Care Association advisory committees is a great way for members to play a more active role in the association.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association announced that applications are now being accepted for its advisory committees.

Becoming a member of one of the Auto Care Association advisory committees is a great way for members to play a more active role in the association. Advisory committee members have an opportunity to assist in the prioritization and direction of projects, which impacts the association and the industry at large.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Abra Bismarck Hosts Summer Community Day

Abra Bismarck in North Dakota recently hosted an interactive community day complete with a vendor show, car show, kid-friendly activities and opportunity for charitable engagement.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Sept. 4.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Sept. 4.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Kaeser Brings Back Compressor for a Cure

Kaeser Compressors announced it is bringing back their “Compressor for a Cure” campaign in 2023 benefiting breast cancer research.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Show Expands Overland Experience

The specialized showcase will provide attendees at the 2023 SEMA Show with a customized environment to learn about the popular market segment.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CCC Report Addresses Vehicle Complexity and Cycle Time

The report draws the conclusion that AI could be the solution to keeping the length of the claims cycle down after a collision.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABRA Owners Add Fifth Location to Network

Kedrick and Louann Johnson have recently purchased their fifth Abra store, Abra Cloquet in Minnesota, from fellow franchisee Mike DeBoer.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers