Refinish Distributors Alliance Adds New Member



The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has added a new member, Providence Lacquer in Cranston, R.I. Providence Lacquer has been a family-owned and operated business for 71 years. The business was started in 1948 by Fredrick “Red” Kafrissen. They have grown to five locations in four states. Their headquarters and warehouse is in Cranston and the four other locations are Worcester, Mass., Woburn, Mass., Norwich, Conn., and Adamsburg, Pa.

Peter Kilkenny, Jr. and his aunt, Patricia, make all of the decisions within the company. Peter oversees the day-to-day operations and is responsible for store operations and the entire sales team of the organization.

Providence Lacquer, an AkzoNobel PBE distributor, is proud to be a member of this elite group. They are looking forward to being a part of the RDA/IMPACT organization and are eager to share and learn with the members of the group.

“We are always looking for ways to differentiate ourselves, and the IMPACT Performance Products and Marketing Programs will be an immediate benefit,” said Peter Kilkenny, Jr. “We are looking forward to utilizing all the resources RDA has to offer.”

Added RDA Executive Director Robert McKenzie, Jr., “We are excited to have Providence Lacquer as part of the RDA/IMPACT organization. Peter Kilkenny Jr. and their team exemplifies what our group is all about – premier PBE distributors providing exclusive networking, products and services.”

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Robert McKenzie, Jr. at (731) 217-9081 or [email protected].