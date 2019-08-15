Refinish Distributors Alliance Adds New Member

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) has announced the addition of a new member, Auto Color & Equipment in Independence, Mo. Auto Color & Equipment is a family-owned business that has been serving the Kansas City area since 1983 and is one of the only Axalta Coating Systems single-line suppliers in the area.

Wayne and Denise Edwards are the owners, Wayne being the account manager and Denise the office manager. Their two sons, Curtis and Kyle, work in operations and sales.

Wayne and the staff of Auto Color & Equipment are excited about becoming part of the RDA/IMPACT family. They look forward to networking with the group, exchanging best practices and marketing strategies, as well as supporting the IMPACT line of products and using the IMPACT marketing programs.

“We are excited to have Auto Color & Equipment as part of the RDA/IMPACT group and know they are a great fit with our organization,” said Robert McKenzie Jr., executive director of RDA. “RDA/IMPACT is the largest national group of refinish jobbers dedicated to providing quality services and products to their collision shops.”

RDA has 20 members representing over 325 locations. Members service over 5,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. and represent a cross-section of all major refinish brands and do over $500 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.

Those interested in joining RDA/IMPACT should contact Robert McKenzie, Jr. at (731) 217-9081 or [email protected]. For more information on RDA/IMPACT, visit www.impactcollisionsolutions.com.