The Auto Care Association announced that registration is now open for its 2019 Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists (PBES) Conference. The two-and-a-half day event will be held May 15-17 in San Diego, Calif., at the Hard Rock Hotel. The PBES Conference is an annual education event that brings together the leaders of the automotive aftermarket paint, body and equipment industry.

The 2019 conference theme is “EVOLVE!” and will focus on the technological and financial dynamics that influence the health and future of the industry. The two-and-a-half day conference also features exhibits displaying solutions from leading industry suppliers.

Featured speakers of this year’s educational lineup include:

Robert Stevenson – Motivational speaker, best-selling author and expert with more than 30 years of extensive corporate and entrepreneurial experience. Stevenson teaches companies how to deal with risk, competition and the ever-changing business environment preparing them to succeed in the 21st century.

Mike Marks – Managing partner of Indian River Consulting Group (IRCG), senior research fellow for the NAW Institute for Distribution Excellence and permanent faculty at Purdue University’s University of Industrial Distribution. Marks began his consulting practice after working in distribution management for more than 20 years and has worked for hundreds of distributor, retail, manufacturer and private equity clients in dozens of lines of trade.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to attend general education sessions, participate in hands-on breakouts and hear from a panel of industry experts throughout the event. The event has expanded its Innovation Fair this year as well. The fair showcases the latest business solutions from premier industry partners, and will be open throughout the duration of all conference education days during all networking receptions and meals. Jobbers and distributors also will have a chance to win Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control.

To register for the 2019 PBES Conference and for more information, click here. The deadline to register is April 23.