Registration Now Open for NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

Registration is now open for the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser presented by Enterprise. Enjoy a great day of golf while networking with industry friends and colleagues while supporting NABC programs, including the NABC Distracted Driving Initiative, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program and the NABC Recycled Rides program.

The 2020 NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars golf fundraiser presented by Enterprise will also feature a post-golf reception with a NABC Recycled Rides presentation donating vehicles to four deserving residents in need.

Register today at NABCGolfEvent.org to take advantage of early-bird pricing and save $50 per golfer.



For details on sponsorship opportunities, click here.