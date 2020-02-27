Connect with us

News

Registration Now Open for NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Registration is now open for the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser presented by Enterprise. Enjoy a great day of golf while networking with industry friends and colleagues while supporting NABC programs, including the NABC Distracted Driving Initiative, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program and the NABC Recycled Rides program.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The 2020 NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars golf fundraiser presented by Enterprise will also feature a post-golf reception with a NABC Recycled Rides presentation donating vehicles to four deserving residents in need.

Register today at NABCGolfEvent.org to take advantage of early-bird pricing and save $50 per golfer.

For details on sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Registration Now Open for NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

on

ANSYS Survey Says Most Consumers Believe Self-Driving Cars Will Outperform Humans within a Decade

on

DEG Welcomes ALLDATA as Gold Level Sponsor

on

CARSTAR Precision Collision Auto Body Opens in Minnesota
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Registration Now Open for NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

News: ANSYS Survey Says Most Consumers Believe Self-Driving Cars Will Outperform Humans within a Decade

News: DEG Welcomes ALLDATA as Gold Level Sponsor

Consolidators: CARSTAR Precision Collision Auto Body Opens in Minnesota

Video: VIDEO: Creating an Employee Handbook
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Walcom Thermodry

Walcom Thermodry
Contact: Roman Skorik Phone: 401-293-0200
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Attention: Please Post This Important Safety Information for Your Customers

Sponsored Content

How to Explain the Value of OEM Parts to Your Customers
Connect