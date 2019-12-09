Registration for 3rd Annual HD Repair Forum Now Open

Registration for the HD Repair Forum is now open. The third annual conference is set to take place Tuesday and Wednesday, March 24-25, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel.

Last year’s event experienced a 40% increase in attendance and has quickly established itself as the can’t-miss event for the heavy-duty collision repair industry.

The program will follow a similar format as last year’s event, spanning two days with presentations from OEMs, insurers and other industry leaders during each morning’s general sessions.

Attendees will gain valuable insight into industry trends, allowing them to make better business decisions today and in the future. Afternoon breakout sessions will provide attendees an opportunity to choose classes that best address their individual or business needs. These sessions are geared towards executives, shop owners, managers and company leaders.

Throughout the two days, there will be extensive networking opportunities allowing shop owners, insurers, appraisers, OEMs, paint manufacturers, information providers, equipment and service companies to build relationships, conduct business and solve problems.

To register, click here. For additional information, visit hdrepairforum.com. For sponsorship and advertising opportunities, contact Brian Nessen at [email protected] or Jennie Lenk at [email protected].