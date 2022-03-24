 Repairify Completed 12.4 Million Diagnostic Scans in 2021
Repairify Completed 12.4 Million Diagnostic Scans in 2021

Registration Opens for CIECA CONNEX Conference

Kansas Passes SEMA-supported Classic Car Legislation

Fix Auto USA Celebrates Franchisee for Women's History Month
Repairify Completed 12.4 Million Diagnostic Scans in 2021

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Repairify, Inc. announced that its family of brands completed more than 12.4 million automotive diagnostic scans and delivered over 4.9 million diagnostic reports in 2021 across the collision, mechanical, dealership, auction and reconditioning repair markets.

Repairify also completed five acquisitions and expanded its capabilities beyond collision repair technology into diagnostics for mechanical repairs, data insights for ADAS calibrations, as well as vehicle reconditioning workflow and inspections.
 
“As vehicles become more advanced, the cost and expertise required to service and repair vehicles also increases,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “This presents a challenge for our global customers, technicians and insurers alike. Last year was about intentionally amassing the expertise, knowledge and insights to meet this market need head-on and delivering world-class service solutions through our people and products.”
 
In addition to its record volume of diagnostic scanning and reporting, Repairify delivered several other important products and services to more than 28,000 global commercial customers, including: 

  • $1.3 billion in SaaS-enabled, facilitated work order billings
  • 185,000 unique vehicle ADAS calibration reports
  • 938,000 electronic vehicle repairs
  • 216,000 ADAS calibrations
  • 90,000 in-person vehicle inspections

Beyond the delivery of a record-setting year, Repairify’s 2021 performance was capped by several strategic investments, multiple industry partnerships, and a new exclusive global patent licensing and supply agreement with Launch Tech, which will accelerate the growth of Repairify’s services and solutions across 40-plus countries.
 
In 2022 and beyond, Repairify will continue to integrate capabilities between its family of brands, further streamline shop workflow, expand training offerings, and deliver more solutions to more customers around the globe.

For more information on Repairify, visit repairify.com.

