Repairify Completed 12.4 Million Diagnostic Scans in 2021

Repairify, Inc. announced that its family of brands completed more than 12.4 million automotive diagnostic scans and delivered over 4.9 million diagnostic reports in 2021 across the collision, mechanical, dealership, auction and reconditioning repair markets.

Repairify also completed five acquisitions and expanded its capabilities beyond collision repair technology into diagnostics for mechanical repairs, data insights for ADAS calibrations, as well as vehicle reconditioning workflow and inspections.



“As vehicles become more advanced, the cost and expertise required to service and repair vehicles also increases,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “This presents a challenge for our global customers, technicians and insurers alike. Last year was about intentionally amassing the expertise, knowledge and insights to meet this market need head-on and delivering world-class service solutions through our people and products.”



In addition to its record volume of diagnostic scanning and reporting, Repairify delivered several other important products and services to more than 28,000 global commercial customers, including:

$1.3 billion in SaaS-enabled, facilitated work order billings

185,000 unique vehicle ADAS calibration reports

938,000 electronic vehicle repairs

216,000 ADAS calibrations

90,000 in-person vehicle inspections Beyond the delivery of a record-setting year, Repairify’s 2021 performance was capped by several strategic investments, multiple industry partnerships, and a new exclusive global patent licensing and supply agreement with Launch Tech, which will accelerate the growth of Repairify’s services and solutions across 40-plus countries.



In 2022 and beyond, Repairify will continue to integrate capabilities between its family of brands, further streamline shop workflow, expand training offerings, and deliver more solutions to more customers around the globe.

