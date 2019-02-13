Body Shop Business
News/Electric Vehicles
ago

Reports: GM and Amazon in Talks to Buy Electric Pickup Truck Maker

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Reports: GM and Amazon in Talks to Buy Electric Pickup Truck Maker

Agenda Released for 2019 HD Repair Forum

Registration Open for 2019 Collision Repair Education Foundation Golf Fundraiser

Fix Auto Owner Selected as IBIS Panelist

New Study Highlights Cybersecurity Risks in Automotive Industry

Nissan Releases Eight New Position Statements

Caliber, Abra Finalize Merger

Juveniles Play Demolition Derby with Dealer's Cars, Causing $800,000 in Damages

Volvo Issues Position Statement on Pre- and Post-Repair Scanning

Hyundai Unveils New Concept Car With Legs

Reuters and other major media outlets have reported today that GM and Amazon.com are in discussions to invest in Rivian Automotive, an electric pickup truck maker based in the U.S.

Reports have indicated that the deal, which would give both Amazon and GM minority states in Rivian, could be worth between $1 billion and $2 billion. Based in Plymouth, Mich., Rivian has set its sights on being the first automaker to bring an electric pickup to the U.S. consumer market.

Amazon and GM have not yet commented on the deal.

Ford previously announced it is going to make an all-electric version of its F-150.

Show Full Article