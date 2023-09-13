Rotary Announces New “Serving the Shop” Blog Series

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, has announced the launch of a new blog series as part of its commitment to serving the shop.

In today’s rapidly evolving automotive landscape, staying at the forefront of technological advancements is crucial for businesses to thrive and provide exceptional service. Rotary’s “Serving the Shop” blog series is designed to equip automotive professionals with the knowledge and insights they need to make informed decisions about incorporating cutting-edge equipment into their operations.

Each feature of the informative, product-focused content will showcase the latest, most innovative equipment that can help shops service more vehicles and improve financial performance.

Some of the topics covered in this series will include:

The value of portable wheel alignment systems

Selecting a quality A/C service machine

How shops can save space to monetize and expand their business

Identifying the right ADAS calibration equipment

And more

“We’re excited to roll out our new ‘Serving the Shop’ blog series,” said Sunny Sanyal, vice president of marketing and customer service at VSG. “Part of our commitment to ‘Serving the Shop’ is to provide automotive service professionals the education they need to make informed decisions on equipping their shops to better serve the advanced vehicles of today and tomorrow, while improving shop efficiency and driving revenue and profitability for their business.”

The blogs will be released via email and on Rotary’s social media platforms starting on Sept. 14 and can be viewed online at blog.rotarysolutions.com.