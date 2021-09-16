Connect with us

S & G Tool Aid Introduces New Circuit Tester

The tester quickly and easily checks voltage, power, ground and circuitry without the need to hook up complex equipment.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

S & G Tool Aid Corp. is the no. 28350 Circuit Tester with Digital Display for measuring 6, 12, 24 and 48 volts DC.

The tester quickly and easily checks voltage, power, ground and circuitry without the need to hook up complex equipment. The display numbers are tall and easy to read. A red LED indicates power (+) and a green LED indicates ground (-). The lead wire stretches up to 11 feet for use, then automatically retracts.

The tester is computer safe and draws less than 10 milliamps at 12 volts. A heavy-duty ground clip with insulator and a super sharp stainless steel probe are components of each tester.

For more information, visit toolaid.com.

S & G Tool Aid Introduces New Circuit Tester

