Connect with us

News

SATA Launches Leather Belt Promotion in May

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

SATA announced that it is offering a free SATA leather belt with every SATAjet X 5500 spray gun purchased starting May 1, 2021.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The SATA belt is timeless and casual for all occasions, made of 100% buffalo leather and comes with a vintage SATA belt buckle. With its “vintage look,” the belt will become your favorite accessory, combining tradition and a modern look like the SATA brand.

Other features include:

  • Brown leather belt made of 100% buffalo leather
  • Total length approximately 50” x 1.5” – can be shortened easily if required
  • Oval belt buckle (approx. 3.5” x 2.75” x 1/8”), silver color with a relief-SATA logo on hand-brushed surface
  • Belt buckle is made of zinc alloy – plated nickel-free
  • Each used-look belt is unique with small, individual irregularities that are characteristic of genuine natural leather

Available from your local authorized SATA dealer beginning May 1, 2021 while supplies last.

For more information, call (800) 533-8016 or visit satausa.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Performance Collision Centers

News: Crash Champions New Lenox, GEICO Donated Recycled Ride

News: St. Louis I-CAR Committee to Host Helicopter Golf Ball Drop

Consolidators: CARSTAR Chicagoland Supports Lincoln Technical College

Advertisement

on

SATA Launches Leather Belt Promotion in May

on

Classic Collision, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride

on

Certified Collision Group Announces Strategic Hire

on

TechForce Foundation Announces Finalists for 2021 FutureTechs Rock Awards
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Classic Collision, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride

News: Certified Collision Group Announces Strategic Hire

News: TechForce Foundation Announces Finalists for 2021 FutureTechs Rock Awards

Products: Dannmar Unveils Fully Upgraded Line of Car Lifts, Wheel Service Equipment

News: CIF Announces Last Call for Virtual Silent Auction
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Snap-on Diagnostics

Snap-on Diagnostics
420 Barclay Blvd, Lincolnshire IL 60069
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business