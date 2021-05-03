SATA Launches Leather Belt Promotion in May

SATA announced that it is offering a free SATA leather belt with every SATAjet X 5500 spray gun purchased starting May 1, 2021.

The SATA belt is timeless and casual for all occasions, made of 100% buffalo leather and comes with a vintage SATA belt buckle. With its “vintage look,” the belt will become your favorite accessory, combining tradition and a modern look like the SATA brand.

Other features include:

Brown leather belt made of 100% buffalo leather

Total length approximately 50” x 1.5” – can be shortened easily if required

Oval belt buckle (approx. 3.5” x 2.75” x 1/8”), silver color with a relief-SATA logo on hand-brushed surface

Belt buckle is made of zinc alloy – plated nickel-free

Each used-look belt is unique with small, individual irregularities that are characteristic of genuine natural leather

Available from your local authorized SATA dealer beginning May 1, 2021 while supplies last.

For more information, call (800) 533-8016 or visit satausa.com.