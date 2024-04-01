 Schoonover Bodyworks: Celebrating 85 Years

Schoonover Bodyworks: Celebrating 85 Years

After borrowing $50, Chuck “Red” Schoonover started Schoonover Body Works in 1938.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

After borrowing $50, Chuck “Red” Schoonover started Schoonover Body Works in 1938 in Shoreview, Minn. Schoonover built the business on quality and service, until his untimely death. His son, Dick, oversaw and grew the company in the 1960s through the 1990s, expanding it and improving it. In 2000, grandson Mike and his wife, Gayle, bought the business and have continued to deliver high-quality workmanship, excellent customer service and a great work environment. This third-generation, family-owned business is still growing as an independent, full-service automotive repair facility and, in 2023, expanded and renovated their 50-year-old building in Shoreview, Minn. 

Does your shop have a similar history? We want to hear from you! BodyShop Business will be compiling the exclusive list of the most experienced collision centers by virtue of their years established in the trade. Body shops wishing to be included in the BodyShop Business 500 may apply to be on the list at bodyshop500.com. It’s simple and will involve uploading an image of any document, old photo or business card that states the year you were established under the original owner.

The BodyShop Business 500 will be honored at WreckWeek June 20-22 in Dallas/Ft. Worth, featuring ShopXpo, the DRIVE Expo Conference and TowXpo.

Don’t wait, apply now!

