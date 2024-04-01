Schoonover Bodyworks: Celebrating 85 Years

After borrowing $50, Chuck “Red” Schoonover started Schoonover Body Works in 1938 in Shoreview, Minn. Schoonover built the business on quality and service, until his untimely death. His son, Dick, oversaw and grew the company in the 1960s through the 1990s, expanding it and improving it. In 2000, grandson Mike and his wife, Gayle, bought the business and have continued to deliver high-quality workmanship, excellent customer service and a great work environment. This third-generation, family-owned business is still growing as an independent, full-service automotive repair facility and, in 2023, expanded and renovated their 50-year-old building in Shoreview, Minn.

Does your shop have a similar history? We want to hear from you! BodyShop Business will be compiling the exclusive list of the most experienced collision centers by virtue of their years established in the trade.

