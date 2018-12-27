SCRS Encourages Attendance at Open Board Meeting in CA

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is encouraging industry members to attend its next open board meeting on Wednesday, January 16th from 8:30 – 10:00 am in the Tapestry room at the Hilton in Palm Springs, California.

The meeting will be held prior to the CIC meeting the following day. The morning session is open to anyone wishing to learn more about the current state of the association’s activities and pressing industry topics, or has a topic they wish to bring to SCRS’ attention. The board of directors encourages and welcomes, open and interactive conversation with participants. Attendees are not required to be a member of SCRS to participate, there is no cost, and pre-registration is not required.

The meeting will include updates and presentations from SCRS staff and committees outlining current and future work initiatives. The January meeting also serves as the venue for SCRS Education Committee’s annual presentation of “Kool Tools from the SEMA Show and Beyond”, led by members Toby Chess and Kye Yeung.

The highlighted tools are identified by participants in the education committee and often cover a wide range of tools from: shop-equipment, personal-use tools and highly unique to ultra-affordable solutions. All which stood out to the committee as solutions that are helpful in the collision repair process.

MEETING INFORMATION:

Where: Hilton Palm Springs, 400 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA

Room reservations 1-800-522-6900 (Mention Collision Industry Conference for group rate)

SCRS Open Meeting

Tapestry room

No RSVP needed

When: Wednesday, January 16

8:30 – 10:30am

Following the meeting, the CIC reception ($65 at door or register online) will take place at 6:30pm and the following day the CIC meeting will take place from 8:00am-5:00pm.

For more information about SCRS, visit www.scrs.com, call toll free 1-877-841-0660 or email at [email protected] To join as a member, visit us online at www.scrs.com/join-scrs.