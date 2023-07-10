SCRS, I-CAR Partner on Collision Technician Survey

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists and I-CAR have recently developed a survey with Ducker Carlisle, an expert in sourcing technician feedback, to better understand the experience of collision repair technicians.

The severity of the technician shortage in our industry has a significant impact, and SCRS and I-CAR believe that by gathering input directly from technicians, they can gain valuable insights to address the challenges they face.

The goal is to share information that can lead to solutions and create stronger, more rewarding careers for skilled technicians while addressing the talent shortage. By participating in this survey, your readers can contribute to supporting and encouraging one of the most valuable resources in our industry.

The input gathered will support the industry and help improve collision technician careers and attraction to the industry. Survey responses are anonymous and will be reported in aggregated form.

To take the survey, click here.