SCRS Invites Industry to Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at SEMA Show

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is encouraging members of the collision repair industry to attend the third annual Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at the 2019 SEMA Show.

The event, which is free to attend, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 7 to 9:30 a.m. in Ballrooms D-E at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. Seating for breakfast will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to 200 available seats. The award presentations will begin promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The ceremony will be emceed by Jennifer Jarzembowksi, national business development manager, PPG Industries. It will feature the most prestigious awards and recognitions from industry organizations, putting a well-deserved spotlight on individuals and businesses in the collision repair industry.

This year’s event will include the following awards:

CIECA – Electronic Commerce of the Year Award and Outstanding Achievement awards

– Electronic Commerce of the Year Award and Outstanding Achievement awards BodyShop Business – Executive of the Year awards

– Executive of the Year awards Collision Industry Foundation – CIF Distinguished Service award

– CIF Distinguished Service award Collision Repair Education Foundation – Fueling the Future award

– Fueling the Future award I-CAR – I-CAR Chairman’s award, Russ Verona Memorial award, Jeff Silver award

– I-CAR Chairman’s award, Russ Verona Memorial award, Jeff Silver award National Auto Body Council – Award of Distinction, Body Shop Image award

– Award of Distinction, Body Shop Image award Society of Collision Repair Specialists – The 2019 March Taylor Kina’ole award

– The 2019 March Taylor Kina’ole award Automotive Management Institute – The AMI Graduating Class of 2019

As part of the ceremony, SCRS will deliver the third-ever March Taylor Kina’ole award.

The Hawaiian word Kina’ole embodies “Doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, in the right place, to the right person, for the right reason, with the right feeling, the first time.” It is an ethos that has permeated the work of SCRS, and was instilled in the organization by March Taylor, owner of Auto Body Hawaii in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and SCRS board member. On Aug. 26, 2007, the industry lost one of its great contributors when Taylor passed away.

“This man’s ethic and spirit and passion for mentorship and leadership have had such a resounding effect on so many in this industry,” said Brett Bailey, chairman of SCRS. “There isn’t a day that goes by that he isn’t remembered and not a moment we all don’t work to live up to the legacy that March left behind.”

Added SCRS Past Chairman Barry Dorn, “From the first delivery, this award has been about demonstrating our appreciation to others who we see do the right thing, for the right reasons, without any other motivation. It is a way to keep our friend’s memory alive, by recognizing his light burning in others who share that same spirit and passion for making this industry great. The presentation that will be made at the 2019 SEMA Show could not be more fitting.”

The Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast places a priority on encouraging and recognizing greatness in individuals, companies and actions in the collision repair industry, and the excitement and energy of the SEMA Show provide the perfect backdrop for such presentations.

The event is made possible with support from AMI, BodyShop Business and SCRS.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].