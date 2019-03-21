The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released the first of 10 videos captured during the IDEAS Collide Showcase at the 2018 SEMA Show.

The event was developed to create a venue for speakers willing to explore ideas worthy of consideration, and capable of conveying those ideas in 10 minutes or less.

The two-hour program tackled topics that highlighted industry disruption or solutions presented to the collision repair industry. This first video features Scott Ulnick, managing principal of DuckerFrontier, who addressed strategic insights and implications to the collision repair industry from the dynamic and rapid shift of materials type and content in North American automobiles.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].