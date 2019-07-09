SCRS to Host Webinar on Retirement Solutions for Collision Repair Businesses

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced that its webinar event on its 401k Retirement Solutions program will take place at 2 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 18, and feature partners of the program.

SCRS has partnered with a team that specializes in helping small businesses establish the same high-quality retirement programs for their employees that you would expect working for a much larger company. SCRS members will benefit from the association’s collective size to help keep costs low, and will receive superior service and support. SCRS member businesses who have already enrolled have saved an average of 37% from their existing plans.

The webinar will help answer questions for business owners who are considering adding a retirement plan, as well as those who would like to compare their existing plan to SCRS’ new offering.

You do not have to be a member to participate in the webinar. Both members and non-members are invited to learn more about the program from a panel of experts.

The educational program will feature:

Scott Broaddus, a partner at Virginia Asset Management who serves as investment advisor for the SCRS 401(k) plan. Broaddus is both a certified financial planner practitioner as well as an accredited investment fiduciary and has been hired to provide education and advice to SCRS member businesses.

Angela Pickel, vice president of Retirement Services, TPC 401(k). As leader of the TPC 401(k) division, Pickel is responsible for new business development and client onboarding and will serve as a liaison for SCRS’ advisors and members. She brings over 19 years of retirement industry experience to The Payroll Company, and specializes in 401(k) plan design and compliance consultation. She achieved her qualified 401(k) administrator (QKA) designation through ASPPA in 2012.

Krista Lebeck, retirement education manager, TPC 401(k). Lebeck is responsible for the creation and development of educational resources, programs and marketing material. Her focus is to construct and implement a strong and productive education program to be utilized by SCRS and its members, with a direct emphasis on improving overall plan health, and encourage participant involvement. She has more than 15 years of experience in the retirement planning industry both with group retirement plans as well as individual wealth and investment management/advising.

To register for the webinar, visit http://bit.ly/SCRS401K.

For more information about SCRS, visitwww.scrs.com .