SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced for 2019
The following slate of candidates are vying for a seat on the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Board of Directors:
Chairman-elect Category (one open seat)
- James Lawrence – CEO, Power Automedia
- Russell Stephens – president, MSD LLC
Manufacturers Category (three open seats)
- Chris Douglas – COO, COMP Performance Group
- Chris Johnson – founder, Derive Systems
- Kim Pendergast – CEO, Magnuson Products LLC
- Kathryn Reinhardt – vice president of marketing, Pilot Automotive
- Melanie White – President, Hellwig Products
Manufacturers’ Representative Category (one open seat)
- Les Rudd – president/CEO, Bob Cook Sales
- Ken Schuck – vice president, KAM Marketing
Voting will take place online between May 14 and May 28 and is open to current SEMA-member companies. Votes must be cast by each company’s primary contact. Details on the upcoming election will be sent to the member company’s designated primary contact beginning May 2. Winners will be announced by May 30 and formally inducted into the SEMA Board of Directors at the SEMA Installation Gala on July 26, 2019.