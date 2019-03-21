The following slate of candidates are vying for a seat on the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Board of Directors:

Chairman-elect Category (one open seat)

James Lawrence – CEO, Power Automedia

Russell Stephens – president, MSD LLC

Manufacturers Category (three open seats)

Chris Douglas – COO, COMP Performance Group



Chris Johnson – founder, Derive Systems

Kim Pendergast – CEO, Magnuson Products LLC

Kathryn Reinhardt – vice president of marketing, Pilot Automotive



Melanie White – President, Hellwig Products

Manufacturers’ Representative Category (one open seat)

Les Rudd – president/CEO, Bob Cook Sales

Ken Schuck – vice president, KAM Marketing

Voting will take place online between May 14 and May 28 and is open to current SEMA-member companies. Votes must be cast by each company’s primary contact. Details on the upcoming election will be sent to the member company’s designated primary contact beginning May 2. Winners will be announced by May 30 and formally inducted into the SEMA Board of Directors at the SEMA Installation Gala on July 26, 2019.