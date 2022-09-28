SEMA Launch Pad Announces Top Five Finalists

Five standout innovators have been selected from nearly 100 competitors to advance in the 2022 SEMA Launch Pad Competition.

(Left to right) Frank Terlep (Auto Techcelerators), Kevin Robinson (TRAC), Jacob Hawksworth (Hypercraft), Dustin Golat (GolaTTaylor Tools) and Susan Pieper (DMOS Collective) are the Top 5 finalists in the 2022 SEMA Launch Pad Competition. Dustin Golat, co-owner of GolaTTaylor Tools; Jacob Hawksworth, CEO of Hypercraft; Susan Pieper, founder and CEO of DMOS Collective Inc.; Kevin Robinson, president of TRAC LLC; and Frank Terlep, co-founder and CEO of Auto Techcelerators LLC are headed to the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas this November, where they will pitch their ideas for a chance to win a grand-prize package valued at $92,000. Since 2013, SEMA Launch Pad has served as the ultimate product-pitching competition for the automotive aftermarket. In addition to vying for a prize package that includes space at the world-renowned SEMA Show and promotion on national television, competitors build connections and receive support from established experts who serve as judges and mentors in the program.

The four returning judges are Chip Foose, award-winning vehicle builder and artist best known from the TV hit series Overhaulin’; Jared Hare, an innovator and entrepreneur who founded Addictive Desert Designs in 2007 and has grown the company into one of the leading off-road brands; Myles Kovacs, a trendsetter who founded DUB Magazine and launched TIS Wheels; and Alex Parker, industry advocate and CMO of the 2020 SEMA Manufacturer of the Year Winner Redline Detection. “This year’s SEMA Launch Pad competitors were amongst the best that we’ve ever seen,” said Kovacs, who is acting as a Launch Pad judge for the third time this year. “I’m constantly amazed at the ingenuity, passion and drive we see from competitors. It’s going to be difficult to select just one winner from the group.”

The Top 15 semifinalists will have their products displayed in a special Launch Pad Corral at the 2022 SEMA Show (in Central Hall, booth no. 22970). A must-see feature, the Launch Pad Corral gives competitors an exclusive opportunity to educate showgoers on their cutting-edge inventions through up-close interactive demonstrations or product displays. Competitors also get an opportunity to increase brand awareness by reaching thousands of potential buyers and business partners from all over the world while attendees learn of new innovations that could benefit their business and customers. The Top 5 finalists, who will get put in the hot seat by the judges and go before a live audience at the SEMA Show as they dive deeper into their business and marketing activities, are:

Dustin Golat, GolaTTaylor Tools : Thread Wizard – Tool engineered to remove all grime, dirt, surface rust, and fouling from a bolt in a fraction of the time when compared to traditional methods.

: Thread Wizard – Tool engineered to remove all grime, dirt, surface rust, and fouling from a bolt in a fraction of the time when compared to traditional methods. Jacob Hawksworth, Hypercraft : Hyper-Pack – Modular EV battery pack system that allows builders to easily configure a custom high-voltage battery system for their electric vehicle project.

: Hyper-Pack – Modular EV battery pack system that allows builders to easily configure a custom high-voltage battery system for their electric vehicle project. Susan Pieper, DMOS Collective Inc. : Stealth and Delta Car Shovels – Premium indestructible advanced designed shovels that are easy to stow and mount on various vehicle racks and platforms.

: Stealth and Delta Car Shovels – Premium indestructible advanced designed shovels that are easy to stow and mount on various vehicle racks and platforms. Kevin Robinson, TRAC LLC : TRAC Tire Jack – Tool designed to make removing or installing a wheel/tire from a vehicle safer, simpler, and easier.

: TRAC Tire Jack – Tool designed to make removing or installing a wheel/tire from a vehicle safer, simpler, and easier. Frank Terlep, Auto Techcelerators LLC: Drive CoPilot Technology Platform – Technology platform designed to help properly perform, document and invoice for ADAS safety system verification testing, dynamic calibrations, seat belt function tests and more. Two finalists will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and go on to pitch their products on stage at the newly revamped SEMA Show Industry Awards Banquet on Thursday, Nov. 3.

