SEMA Opens Applications for Speakers of 2022 Education Program

As part of SEMA’s initiative to provide live and virtual education to the automotive specialty equipment industry, SEMA is issuing a call for speakers for the 2022 SEMA Show and the association’s year-round virtual education program.

Available at sema.org/speakers, applications are open to innovative thinkers, industry experts and dynamic presenters who can share ideas, technologies and expertise with the industry.

The education program is specific to industry professionals in the automotive aftermarket and its related niche-specific segments. The year-round virtual program, which saw thousands of SEMA members participating since its debut in January 2021, provides thought-provoking, forward-thinking webinars that help participants take their businesses and careers to the next level. Likewise, educational seminars are an essential component of the SEMA Show where industry professionals come to network in person and learn new business strategies.