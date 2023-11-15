SkillsUSA Names First Competitor for WorldSkills 2024

SkillsUSA announced it has selected Lily Williams of Jonesboro, Ark., as the official competitor for Car Painting at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition. Her technical expert is Jamie Redd of Columbus, Ohio. Williams will represent the United States at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition. The prestigious international event will be held Sept. 10-15, 2024 in Lyon, France.

“The 2024 WorldSkills USA team will have an amazing opportunity to represent SkillsUSA and our nation while undergoing incredibly rigorous training in their craft,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. “These team members are making a serious commitment to both their skill development and personal growth that will foster their drive, passion and life’s purpose.”

Williams is a former student at Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center in Jonesboro, Ark., and plans to attend Lincoln Tech in Nashville, Tenn., after the competition. Williams represented the state of Arkansas at the SkillsUSA Championships in 2023 and won a national gold medal in the Automotive Refinishing competition.

“Being selected for the 2024 WorldSkills USA Team is such an honor,” said Williams. “I’m excited for the chance to compete on this level and for all of the opportunities that I will be given in the future because of this.”

The WorldSkills USA team will compete in several trade areas in the largest international showcase of skilled trades. SkillsUSA will announce the official team sponsors and other team members and their experts over the next few months.

The 47th WorldSkills Competition in 2024 will welcome 1,500 competitors from over 65 countries and regions to take part in 62 skill competitions at Eurexpo Lyon. The competition will showcase dozens of trade skills from construction and building technology, creative arts and fashion, information and communication technology, manufacturing and engineering, social and personal services, and transportation and logistics. Over 250,000 spectators from around the world are expected attend the 2024 competition including students, public policymakers, employers, teachers, trainers, technical experts and government officials.

A student-led partnership of education and industry, SkillsUSA is America’s proud champion of the skilled trades, building the nation’s future skilled workforce by delivering graduates who are career ready, day one. SkillsUSA works year-round to instill positive attitudes, build self-esteem and empower students to excel in the career path of their choice and follow their passions. The organization has 850 national partners and is integral to the training in nearly 20,000 career and technical education classrooms.

To follow Williams, Redd and the rest of the 2024 WorldSkills USA team, visit worldskillsusa.org.