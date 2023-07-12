Solera Unveils Web Browser-based Intelligent Triage Solution

Solera Global Corp. announced it has launched a web browser-based Intelligent Triage solution, eliminating the need for extensive integrations or software installations. This global visual intelligence service empowers claims handlers to swiftly and accurately assess whether a damaged vehicle is repairable or a total loss, right from the first notice of loss (FNOL). Insurers can simply add this solution to their current claims handling workflow, test drive with Solera and then, if desired, fully automate the triage process through API integration.

Key highlights include:

Early identification of probable total losses, leading to prompt action and effective resolution

Intelligent triage compatibility with any estimating platform

Streamlined processes to save loss adjusters’ time, especially for intricate cases

Prompt identification of potentially unsafe-to-drive vehicles

Improved policyholder safety and heightened satisfaction throughout the claims experience

AI powered by an extensive image database, continuously learning and improving

Smooth API integration with any existing claims management systems

Policyholders can now submit photos of their damaged vehicles at the first contact with their insurer, and the system will utilize machine learning algorithms to predict damage severity and recommend the most suitable next steps. Whether it’s booking a repairer, settling as a total loss or requiring further inspection, Solera’s database of historical claims provides decisions in a matter of seconds.

Solera’s research demonstrates that FNOL calls typically consume up to 30 minutes, plus additional follow-ups and administrative tasks. Intelligent Triage significantly reduces this processing time, resulting in more accurate outcomes and heightened customer satisfaction.

“Our product delivers valuable insights, optimizes time for claims handlers and loss adjusters, and keeps drivers safe by keeping unsafe vehicles off the roads,” said Bill Brower, vice president of industry relations for Solera.

Intelligent Triage offers insurers the flexibility to integrate with their existing claims management systems through a simple and efficient implementation process. It sets itself apart from competitors through its image-based analysis, swiftly identifying total-loss vehicles and assessing damage against a safety-critical parts database, ensuring vehicles’ safety and avoiding potentially fraudulent claims.

Complementing AI with machine learning, the intelligence engine continually refines its analysis with each claim processed, adapting to market conditions and updates in total loss thresholds. This ongoing learning process ensures the highest level of accuracy and efficiency for insurers.

Amidst a shortage of claims professionals in the industry, Intelligent Triage comes to the rescue by providing expert eyes from the outset, expediting triage efficiency and reducing cycle times, thereby boosting customer renewals.

“Our product is perfectly suited for the current situation where insurers are dealing with more total loss claims and increasingly intricate vehicle designs that result in costlier repairs,” Brower said. “It’s important to note that the criteria for determining total loss also change frequently based on the value of used vehicles.”

