Connect with us

News

Specialty Products Company Launches New Alignment Training

on

Specialty Products Company has announced the launch of a new Alignment Training Program.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Hands-on classes are now open for registration at Specialty Products Company’s Longmont, Colo., corporate offices. Classes are available in July, September and November.

Classes include:

  • Basic Alignment Training: This three-day basic alignment course is designed for entry-level technicians who are new to vehicle alignment concepts and procedures.
  • Advanced Alignment Training: This two-day advanced alignment course is designed for the technician who has been working with vehicle alignments for at least a year.
  • Combo Alignment Training: Stay for the entire week and combine the basic and advanced training and save 10%.

For more information, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: NHTSA Launches Influencer Campaign to Educate Drivers on ADAS

News: Autel Sponsors Garage Gurus “Tomorrow’s Top Techs” Scholarships

Associations: AASP/NJ Members Gain Insight into ADAS at Meeting

Associations: AASP/MA Explores Labor Rates at Membership Meeting

Advertisement

on

Specialty Products Company Launches New Alignment Training

on

SCRS, OEC Announce New Update to BOT

on

AkzoNobel Kicks Off Paint the Future Challenge

on

Professionals Auto Body Named Subaru-Certified Collision Center
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Products: Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT System with New First Aid Kits

People: This Body Shop Owner Is Officially Unretired

Video: VIDEO: Preventing the Spread of COVID-19

Associations: SCRS, OEC Announce New Update to BOT

News: Specialty Products Company Launches New Alignment Training
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

House of Kolor

House of Kolor
Phone: (800) 845–2500
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Batting Your Shops Poor Air Supply
Connect
BodyShop Business