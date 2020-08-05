Spirit West Achieves OEM Certification Through Assured Performance

Click Here to Read More

Spirit West is now part of an elite group of body shops that have the right tools, equipment, training and modified facilities to ensure that vehicles are repaired to OEM specifications of fit, finish, durability, safety and value.

Spirit West had recently added certification from BMW and Volvo, and now with its membership in the Assured Performance Network, it is certified to repair Hyundai, Kia and Nissan vehicles.

“In business for more than 40 years, has always taken great pride in our commitment to training our team in state-of-the-art equipment and repair techniques,” a spokesperson for Spirit West said. “We are proud to say our team is family, and we treat our customers like family, too. Upon completion of the repairs, they will drive away safe and satisfied.”