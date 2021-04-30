Connect with us

St. Louis I-CAR Committee to Host Helicopter Golf Ball Drop

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The St. Louis I-CAR Committee announced it will be holding a helicopter golf ball drop on July 21, 2021 to benefit the Greater St. Louis high school collision programs.

The winner whose golf ball ends up closest to the pin will receive $1,000 and does not need to be present at the event. Registration options include:

  • One golf ball: $25
  • Five golf balls: $100
  • Event sponsor: $250

The drop will occur at 9 a.m. at Meramec Lakes Golf Course in St. Clair, Mo. The drop will be shown live on the St. Louis I-CAR Committee Facebook page.

Immediately after the golf ball drop, the MV-TAP Golf Tournament supporting area collision programs will take place.

To register for the golf ball drop, click here.

To register for the MV-TAP Golf Tournament, click here.

For more information, email Gene Slattery at [email protected] or Shelly Jones at [email protected].

