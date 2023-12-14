 Stellantis Selects CCAR for Hazardous Materials Training

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Stellantis Selects CCAR for Hazardous Materials Training

CCAR announced that Stellantis has selected them to be their hazardous materials training and program management partner for a minimum of another three years.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair (CCAR) announced that Stellantis has selected them to be their hazardous materials training and program management partner for a minimum of another three years.

Related Articles

Since the launch of their mandatory Hazardous Materials Training Program in 2016, CCAR has trained thousands of Stellantis dealer staff across the U.S. and Canada with online access to their suite of HazmatU training courses.

Stellantis dealer staff can easily access the HazmatU training by clicking on the training tab within their proprietary online DealerCONNECT platform. Several existing Stellantis vehicles — including the Pacifica plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and vehicles with the 48v eTorque system — contain batteries that are considered hazardous materials by both the U.S. Department of Transportation as well as Transport Canada.

“Stellantis’ commitment to keep training their U.S. and Canadian dealer staff using HazmatU is another demonstration of their focus on hazardous material handling best practices encompassing more than 3,000 U.S. and Canadian dealers,” said Charlie Ayers, president of CCAR. “We are proud that our longstanding partnership with Stellantis and MOPAR has been solidified for the years to come.”

Thanks largely to the strong partnership, CCAR is proud to share that approximately 99% of all Stellantis dealers across the U.S and Canada are currently in compliance with the aforementioned mandatory training program.

Since 2005, CCAR has partnered with ShipMate, Inc. to provide online hazardous materials transportation training that fulfills the regulatory training obligations for the transport of dangerous goods by any mode.

For more information on CCAR, visit ccar-greenlink.org.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Classic Collision Now Second Largest Collision Provider in Denver

Focus Advisors is reporting that Classic Collision has vaulted from being the fifth-largest provider to the second-largest by locations in the Denver market.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Focus Advisors, a national mergers and acquisitions advisory firm who represented Colorado Auto Body in its recent sale and most of Classic Collision’s Denver-area acquisitions, is reporting that Classic Collision in just the last year has vaulted from being the fifth-largest provider to the second-largest by locations in the Denver market. Now with 15 shops in the Denver and Fort Collins areas, Classic is only second to Caliber in terms of its footprint in this high-growth and attractive MSA.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Driven Brands Launches Driven Advantage Marketplace

The new B2B digital marketplace will connect Driven Brands’ 5,000-plus automotive corporate locations, shop owners, franchises and affiliates with more than 80,000 handpicked products from third-party suppliers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Kaeser, JEB Four Unveil New Dragster for 2024 Season

Kaeser Compressors and JEB Four Racing are proud to present a redesigned dragster for the 2024 season.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ADD Group Honored with Awards from Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco

The group received two important recognitions regarding marketing excellence and outstanding achievements across innovation, product launch, supply chain and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SUN Collision Shares 2023 Best of the Blogs

SUN Collision’s blogs on its website help technicians and shop owners speed up efficiency and enhance overall value for their businesses.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Spanesi Offers Technical Training at U.S. Headquarters

Spanesi is offering training courses to provide collision repairers an opportunity to learn from their factory-trained individuals who deliver training across North America.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PGW Auto Glass Expands with Two New Distribution Centers

PGW Auto Glass announced the opening of new distribution centers in Phoenix, Ariz., and Scranton, Pa.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Gerber Donates Recycled Ride at Leadership Conference

Gerber Collision & Glass of Ft. Lauderdale kicked off The Boyd Group’s recent Leadership Conference by donating a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-area woman.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Outgoing, Incoming ASE Executives Address Industry

Tim Zilke, who will be retiring as president and CEO of ASE, and his replacement, Dave Johnson, look back at the past and forward at the future of ASE.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers