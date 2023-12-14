Stellantis Selects CCAR for Hazardous Materials Training

The Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair (CCAR) announced that Stellantis has selected them to be their hazardous materials training and program management partner for a minimum of another three years.

Since the launch of their mandatory Hazardous Materials Training Program in 2016, CCAR has trained thousands of Stellantis dealer staff across the U.S. and Canada with online access to their suite of HazmatU training courses.

Stellantis dealer staff can easily access the HazmatU training by clicking on the training tab within their proprietary online DealerCONNECT platform. Several existing Stellantis vehicles — including the Pacifica plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and vehicles with the 48v eTorque system — contain batteries that are considered hazardous materials by both the U.S. Department of Transportation as well as Transport Canada.

“Stellantis’ commitment to keep training their U.S. and Canadian dealer staff using HazmatU is another demonstration of their focus on hazardous material handling best practices encompassing more than 3,000 U.S. and Canadian dealers,” said Charlie Ayers, president of CCAR. “We are proud that our longstanding partnership with Stellantis and MOPAR has been solidified for the years to come.”

Thanks largely to the strong partnership, CCAR is proud to share that approximately 99% of all Stellantis dealers across the U.S and Canada are currently in compliance with the aforementioned mandatory training program.

Since 2005, CCAR has partnered with ShipMate, Inc. to provide online hazardous materials transportation training that fulfills the regulatory training obligations for the transport of dangerous goods by any mode.

For more information on CCAR, visit ccar-greenlink.org.