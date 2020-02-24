Steve Beck and Aaron Lowe to be Showcased at 2020 HD Repair Forum

The 2020 HD Repair Forum, set for March 24-25 in Forth Worth, Texas, will feature motivational speaker Steve Beck offering tips and suggestions on how to have a “Great Day, Every Day.” He will guide the audience through understanding their ability and influence to make every interaction a positive one.

After addressing attendees at the general session, Beck will deliver a fast-paced 90-minute seminar on “Coaching Employees.” Beck’s approach to coaching employees will leave attendees with tools and action items they can immediately implement in their businesses to get the most out of their teams. Beck’s breakout session takes place during the first of six afternoon breakout sessions taking place over the course of the program.

Another featured speaker is Aaron Lowe, senior vice president of Regulatory and Government Affairs at the Auto Care Association. He will discuss Right to Repair legislation and his effort 10 years ago to ensure the industry had access to the data needed to properly repair vehicles. Today, Right to Repair is taking center stage yet again, with the latest advancement in telematics causing shock waves across the country and in Washington D.C. Lowe will provide an update on what is happening in Massachusetts and Washington D.C., and what impact it will have on the heavy-duty collision repair industry.

To register for the HD Repair Forum, a dedicated source of focused information for those involved in collision repair work on large vehicles, click here. For more information on the complete two-day agenda, click here.