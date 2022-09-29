 Streamline Collision in California Joins 1Collision
Streamline Collision in California Joins 1Collision

News

Streamline Collision in California Joins 1Collision

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

1Collision has announced the addition of Streamline Collision, located in the city of South Gate in Los Angeles County, Calif.

Click Here to Read More
Streamline Collision prides itself on safe and proper repairs.

“We are excited to have Streamline Collision join our team of shops,” said Kevork Kahwajian, regional manager, Western U.S. for 1Collision. “The shop is committed to OEM certifications, excellent customer service and new technologies to provide quality repairs.”

Carlos Contreras, owner of Streamline Collision, and Robert Alvarado, general manager, learned about 1Collision after meeting Kahwajian.

“We were looking for opportunities to grow our business in a tough market here in Los Angeles but did not want to lose our essence of identity of what we started,” said Contreras.

Added Alvarado, “We had talked with different competitors, but they all wanted to take us down a path that just did not fit our model of who we are at Streamline Collision.”

After a few more meetings with Kahwajian and building a trustworthy relationship, Streamline decided that 1Collision was the best fit to help grow the business. 

Established in 2012, Streamline operates out of a 48,000-square-foot facility focused on repairing vehicles, commercial trucks and RVs. Outside, there is space to park 60 vehicles.

Contreras said he is committed to reinvesting in equipment and educating technicians. Presently, the shop has 10 employees. 

“In our changing industry, we have committed ourselves to become an OEM Assured Performance-approved collision shop,” said Contreras. “We pride ourselves in knowing that we have the most advanced equipment and certified technicians to work on yesterday’s and today’s automotive vehicles.”

Added Alvarado, “When we work on a vehicle, we do it correctly for the safety and satisfaction of our customers.”

