 Study: New Mexico has Highest Distracted Driving Fatal Crashes

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Study: New Mexico has Highest Distracted Driving Fatal Crashes

New Mexico's proportion of fatal crashes involving a distracted driver (40.75%) is more than five times greater than the national rate of 8.12% in the U.S.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

A new study has revealed that New Mexico has the highest rate of fatal crashes involving distracted drivers in America.

Related Articles

Business litigation and personal injury lawyers at Heninger Garrison Davis analyzed the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which state has the highest proportion of fatal crashes involving distracted drivers.

New Mexico tops the list with 40.75% of fatal incidents (174 out of 427) involving a distracted driver. This proportion of fatal crashes involving a distracted driver is more than five times greater than the national rate of 8.12% observed across America.

Hawaii has the second most fatal crashes involving a distracted driver with 28.72% of its crashes involving a driver, or 27 out of 94 total fatal crashes. This proportion of fatal crashes is more than three-and-a-half times the national rate for crashes involving distracted drivers.

Kansas is third for fatal crashes involving drivers reported to be distracted, with 81 of its 381 total fatal crashes involving a distracted driver, a value of 21.26%. This is over two-and-a-half times the national rate of 8.12%.

Louisiana has the fourth highest rate of fatal crashes involving distracted drivers, at 19.5%. Approximately 173 of its 887 total fatal crashes involved a distracted driver, which is 2.4 times higher than the national rate.

New Jersey’s sees 129 out of 669 fatal crashes involving a distracted driver, making it the fifth highest in the U.S., at a rate of 19.28%. This is more than 2.3 times the national rate for fatal crashes involving distracted drivers.

The remainder of the top 10 states includes Washington in sixth (16.75%), Illinois in seventh (16.36%), Kentucky eighth (16.35%), Virginia ninth (11.81%) and Idaho in 10th (10.66%).

Top 10 Driver Distractions

The study also uncovered the most frequently reported distractions that were involved in fatal crashes across America.

The most common of these were mobile phone-related (384 cases), being distracted by an outside person, object or event (267 cases), and being distracted by other occupants in the vehicle (151 cases).

While these figures appear low in comparison to the total number of fatal crashes across America, many incidents were not reported to the NHTSA alongside a specific distraction.

“The NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System is a crucial tool for illuminating how and why fatal crashes happen on our roads,” said a spokesperson for Heninger Garrison Davis. “Highlighting the most commonly reported distractions will hopefully generate greater awareness among road users of just how dangerous these behaviors can be, and potentially mitigate the frequency and severity of crashes in the future.

“Using your cell phone, or reaching for other devices brought into your vehicle, are both completely avoidable diversions of your attention, yet ranked as some of the most common factors influencing fatal incidents.

“This is particularly important, as the number of technology-related distractions are likely to only increase in the future, so it is important that we are mindful of responding to these in a way that is safe for ourselves and other road users.”

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Victory Automotive Group Acquires Two Ohio Dealerships

The acquisition includes 12,480 square feet of office/showroom space between the two dealerships as well as a collision center and body shop, detail shop and quick lube shop.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Blair Sharpe, director of the North Central Region for the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of both the C&C Toyota and C&C Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships owned by Jim Cobb to Michigan-based Victory Automotive Group.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Association News

Association news from the week of July 3.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of July 3.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Original One Parts Merges with Headlights Depot

Original One Parts’ combination with Headlights Depot will create one of the industry’s largest businesses focused entirely on OE-alternative auto lighting.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Bryce Boyer Joins CIECA Board of Trustees Representing Allstate

CIECA announced that Bryce Boyer, business partner lead consultant for Allstate Insurance Company, joined CIECA’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Cypress, Texas

The new location is operated by Jack Pilavian, who has spent more than 26 years in the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter Partners with Lincoln Tech on New Denver Training Center

New collaboration offers training for local techs and student career opportunities, including ADAS.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to Children’s Home

Crash Champions recently took part in a NABC Recycled Rides giveaway in Nashville benefiting the Palmer Home for Children.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers