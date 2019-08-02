Body Shop Business
Submissions Open for Profiles of Body Shop Success

Submissions Open for Profiles of Body Shop Success

Jessica and her team at Don White’s Body Shop.

Does your body shop or collision center stand out from your competitors? Do you have a unique story about how you got started in the industry?

If so, we want to hear from you!

BodyShop Business is now accepting submissions for its Profiles of Body Shop Success feature.

To be featured, we would require a short interview either by email or phone as well as a few hi-resolution photos.

The deadline for submissions is rolling.

If you are interested in having your shop profiled, please send the following information to Associate Editor Jenna Kuczkowski at [email protected]:

  • Your name and title
  • Name of the shop
  • Location of the shop
  • Website (if applicable; if not applicable, please send your main social media link)
  • A few sentences explaining what makes your body shop unique beyond providing a quality repair with great customer service.
