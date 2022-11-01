Suburban Breaks Ground on 20,000-Square-Foot Expansion

Suburban Manufacturing Group (SMG) announced it broke ground on Sept. 28 for the company’s new 21,400-square-foot expansion. The addition will join the existing 40,300-square-foot facility located in Monticello, Minn.

“We’re focusing on automation and vertical integration to support the domestic and international growth for Tsunami, Python and LubeMinder products,” said Chase Marshall, CEO of Suburban Manufacturing.

This expansion allows SMG to broaden their manufacturing capabilities with a continued investment in the newest technology across the machining, sewing and assembly divisions.

The expansion is scheduled to be completed spring 2023 and will provide the necessary space to grow the custom sewing, assembly and machining departments. A section of the new space will also be allocated for inventory to stay consistent with their philosophy of reduced lead times.

“Upon completion, we’ll also be taking advantage of the opportunity to improve our stock mix to support our large OEM customers,” said Marshall.

Negen and Associates, based in St Cloud, Minn., is the contractor for the highly anticipated project.

Suburban Manufacturing Group, longtime contributor of the local community, continues to grow as a leaderin fluid power technology worldwide.

Founded in 1979 by Brad and Mary Barger, Suburban Manufacturing’s three brands — Tsunami Compressed Air Solutions, Python Covers + Sleeves and LubeMinder Oil & Grease Systems — continue to lead in the fluid power industries through innovation and collaboration.