SUN Collision Names ‘Thank You Thursdays!’ Winners

SUN Collision, a leading provider of collision repair information, has announced the winners of its “Thank You Thursdays!” sweepstakes, held in recognition of Auto Service Professionals Month (ASPM). The sweepstakes aimed to express gratitude to valued customers and acknowledge the exceptional efforts of auto service professionals in the industry.

The lucky winners include:

Santino Prio, S&K Tools, LLC

Nick Priest, @Collisiontech_Nick

John Fox, ASE certified professional technician

Vernon Swords, ASE certified professional technician

Ron Gatto, AirPro Diagnostics

“SUN Collision takes immense pride in providing top-quality collision repair services while appreciating the importance of our loyal customers and skilled auto service professionals,” said Chris Bonneau, account sales manager at SUN Collision. “We would like to congratulate all the winners and thank everyone who entered our ‘Thank You Thursdays!’ sweepstakes; it was the perfect opportunity for us to show our sincere appreciation for all that collision vehicle service professionals do every day.”

Running for five weeks from June 22-July 13, a winner of a $100 gift card was announced on the SUN Collision Facebook page each Thursday.

“This campaign not only provided an opportunity for SUN Collision to reward its customers but also highlighted their commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and supporting the automotive community,” Bonneau said. “The sweepstakes was our way of saying thanks to the service pros for their hard work and dedication to the collision repair industry and for connecting with SUN Collision on social media.”

SUN is a member of Snap-on’s Total Shop Solutions, which also includes Mitchell1, John Bean, Car-O Liner and Hofmann brands. For more information, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.