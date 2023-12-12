SUN Collision Shares 2023 Best of the Blogs

The SUN Collision team announced it has been sharing valuable information on its website throughout the year to help technicians and shop owners speed up efficiency and enhance overall value for their businesses, and is offering the following blogs as helpful resources:

SUN Collision provides comprehensive OEM repair information and procedures for body and frame, paint and finish, and materials for all makes and models. The software’s database is kept current throughout the year with ongoing updates and repair information for the latest model year vehicles. Subscribers automatically receive new information as it becomes available, giving them the most current repair data to reference.

SUN is a brand of Snap-on, Inc. SUN Collision Repair Information provides complete, accurate data that collision repair facilities can trust to repair any vehicle, in any condition — inside and outside — with maximum efficiency.

For more information about SUN Collision and its products, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.