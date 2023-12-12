 SUN Collision Shares 2023 Best of the Blogs

SUN Collision Shares 2023 Best of the Blogs

SUN Collision's blogs on its website help technicians and shop owners speed up efficiency and enhance overall value for their businesses.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The SUN Collision team announced it has been sharing valuable information on its website throughout the year to help technicians and shop owners speed up efficiency and enhance overall value for their businesses, and is offering the following blogs as helpful resources:

  1. Maximize Profitability with SUN Collision Repair Software
  2. Simplifying Blueprinting with SUN Collision Repair Information
  3. SUN Collision Launches Exclusive Repair Package Solution at SEMA
  4. OEM vs. Aftermarket Parts for Collision Repair
  5. 6 Tips for Greater Paint Booth Efficiency
  6. Best Practices for Collision Repair in Autobody Shops
  7. Top Three Types of Collision Damage
  8. Are Your Frame Rail Repair Skills Up to Snuff?
  9. Do OEM Certifications Matter for Your Collision Repair Business?
  10. Best Practices for Fast-Tracking Collision Repairs at Your Auto Body Shop
  11. Calibration Research Tips for Collision Repair

SUN Collision provides comprehensive OEM repair information and procedures for body and frame, paint and finish, and materials for all makes and models. The software’s database is kept current throughout the year with ongoing updates and repair information for the latest model year vehicles. Subscribers automatically receive new information as it becomes available, giving them the most current repair data to reference.

SUN is a brand of Snap-on, Inc. SUN Collision Repair Information provides complete, accurate data that collision repair facilities can trust to repair any vehicle, in any condition — inside and outside — with maximum efficiency.

For more information about SUN Collision and its products, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.

