Survey: More Body Shops Being Paid for Protecting Vehicle Interior

According to the latest “Who Pays for What?” survey, collision repair facilities are increasingly billing for — and being paid for — protecting vehicle interior.

Repairs to electric vehicles often require the removal of seats and other interior parts that need to be protected during repairs, but many other jobs also require protecting the vehicle interior or parts from welding or grinding sparks, etc.

The “Who Pays for What?” surveys over seven years continue to find an increasing percentage of shops are billing for — and being paid — for this procedure by the eight largest auto insurers.

Back in 2016 when Collision Advice and CRASH Network first asked in their “Who Pays for What?” survey about the labor to protect the vehicle interior or parts during repairs, nearly a third of shops (32%) said they had never billed for it. This year, that percentage has been cut nearly in half, with only 18% of shops reporting they have not charged for the labor for this step.