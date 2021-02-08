Symach Announces Equipment Installation at Crown Autobody & Glass

Symach announced that its equipment has been installed at Crown Autobody & Glass, a brand new body shop that is part of Crown Mazda in Winnipeg, Canada.

Click Here to Read More

Crown Autobody & Glass

Crown Autobody & Glass has specialized in collision repair and glass repair since 1988 and is opening their third location in February 2021.

Ashok Dilawri, CEO of Crown Auto Group, visited many collision repair shops over the years and was introduced to the in-line process in Cleveland, Ohio in 1995. From there, they started their first body shop at their Honda store and have continued since the new Mazda location.

“We found that the FixLine is the most lean and efficient paint system,” said Dilawri. “We anticipate repairing 50 cars a week in our new location opening soon.”

For Crown Autobody & Glass, the main advantages to utilizing Symach equipment include a greater focus on quality and restoring a vehicle to its original state as well greatly reducing the timeline to get a vehicle back on the road.