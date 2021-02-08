Symach Announces Equipment Installation at Crown Autobody & Glass

Symach announced that its equipment has been installed at Crown Autobody & Glass, a brand new body shop that is part of Crown Mazda in Winnipeg, Canada.
Crown Autobody & Glass has specialized in collision repair and glass repair since 1988 and is opening their third location in February 2021.
Ashok Dilawri, CEO of Crown Auto Group, visited many collision repair shops over the years and was introduced to the in-line process in Cleveland, Ohio in 1995. From there, they started their first body shop at their Honda store and have continued since the new Mazda location.
“We found that the FixLine is the most lean and efficient paint system,” said Dilawri. “We anticipate repairing 50 cars a week in our new location opening soon.”
For Crown Autobody & Glass, the main advantages to utilizing Symach equipment include a greater focus on quality and restoring a vehicle to its original state as well greatly reducing the timeline to get a vehicle back on the road.
“When Crown Autobody & Glass wanted to expand and modernize their collision repair service at two locations, Symach worked closely with Crown’s team to design optimized layouts with the right equipment to match their goals and objectives,” said Les Pawlowski, general manager of Symach Canada. “Each location being a different size required a clear understanding of the types of repairs to be performed and the productivity targets. The result is two modern locations designed for efficiency and productivity using state-of-the-art processes and equipment to serve their customers in Winnipeg well into the future.”
Added Symach Founder and CEO Osvaldo Bergaglio, “Crown Autobody & Glass already had efficient and modern repair processes in place using conventional body shop equipment. The challenge was to optimize the efficiency per square foot and technician labor in the expansion projects. The solution combined Symach’s innovative design, equipment and SPAP application process with Crown’s industry-leading management and skilled technicians. The result is a modern, efficient and clean work environment for increased profitability in a safe and healthy workplace.”
