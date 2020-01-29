Symach announced that its equipment and technology are now fully operational in TDN Group’s first facility in the United Kingdom. TDN Group is a collection of UK-based vehicle body reconditioning companies specializing in paintless dent removal (PDR).

“Since installing Symach’s unique FixLine process, we’ve found that it has helped us with efficiency in our facility,” said Jordan Fisher, managing director of AXIOM-UK, a TDN Group Company. “The track system we installed creates a process and workflow that dramatically speeds up the movement of vehicles through the shop, and Symach’s Drytronic technology fully cures paint in just few seconds.”

Fisher said the equipment also allows the shop to “quality control” repaired vehicles and reduce the risk of rework and customer complaints.

“We enjoyed working with TDN Group to set up their world-class facility in the UK,” said Osvaldo Bergaglio, CEO of Symach. “Symach’s FixLine process and Drytronic technology will drastically reduce the cost and time of repairs at TDN Group’s shop.”

TDN Group was formed in 2014 as a PDR company. The company offers physical dent repair as well as PDR, including tool development and sales, training and accreditation, and catastrophe hail repair. In 2019, a body shop group in the U.S., AXIOM Accident & Hail Repair, purchased 50 percent of TDN Group’s shares.

“The CEO of AXIOM Accident & Hail Repair, Bill Park, had developed a hybrid solution for the body shop industry that he wanted to bring to the UK,” said Fisher, who has a background in PDR and has worked in Dubai and throughout the world repairing vehicles damaged in hail storms. “This solution was to encompass PDR with Symach drying technology to dramatically reduce repair times and increase levels of quality.”