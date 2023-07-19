 Take the BodyShop Business Industry Profile Survey

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Take the BodyShop Business Industry Profile Survey

And enter to win a $100 gift card or one of eight $50 gift cards!

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Every other year, BodyShop Business conducts its Industry Profile survey. This is a very important study, since it gives us a look at our readers and the state of their businesses. From this survey, we will be able to develop more relevant content for you as well as give you some important metrics against which you can compare your business.

Related Articles

The survey takes around 10 minutes to complete and saves your progress. You can start and finish at your convenience over multiple sessions. At the end of the survey, you can enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card or one of eight $50 cards from various big-box retailers.

If you have any questions about the survey, please contact Market Research Analyst David Ramos at [email protected].

Click here to take the survey.

You May Also Like

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of July 10.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Texas Jury Awards State Farm Policyholder $277,000

A Rusk County District Court found that State Farm had knowingly or intentionally engaged in unfair and deceptive acts or practices regarding a policyholder's hail damage claim. 

Read more here.

Independent Auto Repairers, Automakers Strike Major Right-to-Repair Pact

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nominate Now for the BodyShop Business Executive of the Year!

Two deserving winners will receive a beautiful crystal trophy at the star-studded Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas on Oct. 31.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Registration Open for Auto Care Association Fall Leadership Days

The event will be held Sept. 20-22, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto Escondido Hosts NABC FREE Event

Several first responders from the Escondido and San Marcos, Calif. fire departments recently participated in a hands-on “jaws of life” demonstration and educational event at Fix Auto Escondido.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Iraq War Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and GST BOCES recently presented a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Iraq war veteran in New York.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

MEMA Releases Statement on Right-to-Repair Pact

The association believes the agreements in place now fall short of protecting the future of repair access.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CAR Coalition Opposes New Right-to-Repair Pact

The CAR Coalition has questioned the impetus behind a new Right-to-Repair Pact between organizations affiliated with the auto manufacturers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Objects to Right-to-Repair Pact

The Auto Care Association states that the agreement between the Alliance, ASA and SCRS is a thinly veiled response by the automotive OEMs to HR 906: The REPAIR Act.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Enterprise ROAD Forward Grants Advance Social and Racial Equity

The Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward initiative is awarding grants for the third consecutive year to more than 600 local nonprofit organizations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers