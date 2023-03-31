 Team Penske and PPG Build on Longtime Partnership

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Team Penske and PPG Build on Longtime Partnership

Team Penske and PPG have announced a multi-year extension of their agreement across the team’s NASCAR and INDYCAR programs.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

One of the longest-running partnerships in motorsports will reach 40 years and beyond as Team Penske and PPG have announced a multi-year extension of their agreement across the team’s NASCAR and INDYCAR programs.

Related Articles

The distinct and popular blue-and-white PPG paint scheme will continue in NTT INDYCAR SERIES (NICS) competition as two-time NICS champion Josef Newgarden will race the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet in 2023 and into the future. PPG will also continue to serve as an associate partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet driven by reigning NICS Champion Will Power, and the No. 3 Chevrolet driven by title contender Scott McLaughlin. Under the new agreement, PPG will also return as a Team Penske partner in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), serving as an associate sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Austin Cindric, the No. 12 Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Blaney and the No. 22 Ford Mustang driven by defending Cup Series Champion Joey Logano.

“Team Penske and PPG have been the model of business-to-business partnerships for over 30 years,” said Tim Cindric, president of Team Penske. “We are entering our fourth decade together, and we take great pride in the successes we have had together with PPG on and off the race track. Our vision for the future remains aligned across all of our businesses, while we continue to strive to add more iconic paint schemes to our storied on-track legacy.”

The Team Penske and PPG partnership began with the 1984 INDYCAR SERIES season. Over the last 40 years, Team Penske and PPG have visited victory lane together 12 times across INDYCAR and NASCAR competition. Last season, Newgarden drove the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet to victories at Texas Motor Speedway, Road America and World Wide Technology Raceway. Among Newgarden’s 25 career NICS wins, five have come while racing in the PPG colors.

“I love getting behind the wheel of the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet,” said Newgarden, defending winner of this weekend’s PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway. “The beautiful paint scheme is a fan favorite, and we always deliver strong results when PPG is on the car. We appreciate the outstanding support of PPG at the track, and seeing their employees and guests root us on always helps us take it to another level on race weekends.”

PPG has also leveraged its partnership with Team Penske to grow its community engagement initiatives, including the Colorful Communities program. Most recently, Team Penske’s INDYCAR and NASCAR drivers helped support PPG’s enhancement of the Hawthorne Community Center in Indianapolis to make a positive and lasting impact in the local community.

“PPG has provided paint for Team Penske cars since 1984, and our relationship has flourished ever since,” said Bill Shaw, PPG director, strategic sales, Automotive Refinish. “We are so excited to be renewing our sponsorship, and to have Josef driving the No. 2 PPG Chevy at the PPG 375 is just a great way to start the season.”

You May Also Like

Events

HD Repair Forum to Showcase OEMs and Insurers

The HD Repair Forum announced that it will once again be showcasing OEMs and insurers and their involvement in the heavy-duty collision industry at their conference April 18-19 in Forth Worth, Texas.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The HD Repair Forum announced that it will once again be showcasing OEMs and insurance companies and their involvement in the heavy-duty collision industry at their upcoming conference April 18-19 in Forth Worth, Texas.

With the HD Repair Forum being in its sixth year, the level of engagement from OEMs and insurers continues to grow. Previous conferences have highlighted information on new vehicle technology, repair resources and parts information from several OEMs including PACCAR, Daimler, Ford Motor Company, Rivian, Great Dane, Volvo Group North America and others.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Ford, TechForce Foundation Announce $1M Scholarship

Ford Motor Company Fund is joining Ford dealers across four U.S. regions to provide a million dollars in scholarship funding to help students pursue careers as automotive technicians.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Rockwall Wins Customer Focus Award

Maaco Rockwall of Rockwall, Texas recently received the Excellence in Customer Focus award from the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Chariot Collision Center in Indiana Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Chariot Collision Center in Kokomo, Ind.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Charlotte Veterans

The NABC, along with GEICO, Carolinas Collision Capital Ford and Crash Champions, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Charlotte veterans.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights Opens in Virginia

Derek Merriweather, manager of Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights, joins the growing auto glass family with 14 years of industry experience.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SUN Collision Unveils New Website

SUN Collision has unveiled its new website to provide easy access to OEM collision repair information. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Charlotte Veteran

Crash Champions, NABC and GEICO donated a refurbished vehicle to Cyril Smith, a Charlotte, N.C., Army veteran. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Announces Board of Directors Election Candidates

Voting will take place online between May 9 and May 23 and is open to current SEMA-member companies.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers