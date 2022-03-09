Team PRP Adds to Western Transportation Network

Team PRP, the nation’s largest 128-member group of independently-owned auto recyclers selling premium recycled parts, announced the addition of A-1 Auto and Truck Recyclers to its roster.

The showroom at A-1 Auto and Truck Recyclers

“A1 has demonstrated a commitment to the same values shared by our membership,” said Jarret Hann, executive director of Team PRP. “Under the ownership and leadership of Richard Murr, their hallmark is their commitment to the customer. We are proud to welcome them to the Team PRP family.”

A-1 Auto and Truck Recyclers is a full-service salvage yard located in Penrose, Colo., providing quality used auto parts for all years, makes and models. The 35-acre facility which will expand to 50 acres in spring of this year, includes a 20,000-square-foot warehouse containing recycled OEM and new aftermarket auto parts. They will insert into the Denver hub at H&H Boothill.