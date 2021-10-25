TechForce Foundation announced that its annual Techs Rock Awards season has begun.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

TechForce created this prestigious award to honor professional technicians who mentor and inspire the next generation of techs, bring excellence to their workplaces and communities, and demonstrate passion and commitment to the profession. Over $12,500 in prizes will be awarded: Each category winner, selected by a panel of industry experts, will receive prizes valued over $1,500 from TechForce partners including Ford Motor Company, CRC Industries, Snap-on Tools, Advance Auto Parts, Cengage, WD-40 and AutoZone

The grand-prize winner, as chosen by popular vote, will receive additional prizes valued over $5,000 from CRC Industries, Ford Motor Company, Snap-on Tools, Advance Auto Parts, Shell, WD-40 and AutoZone.

Technicians will be considered for one of five categories including Pay it Forward, Rookie of the Year, Die Hard Tech, Outstanding Mentor and Barrier Buster. A panel of celebrity judges will select one category winner from each of the five categories. The grand-prize winner will be selected from the slate of category winners via a people’s choice public vote to be held Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2021. The 2021 Techs Rock Award judges include:

Advertisement

Emily Reeves, Flying Sparks Garage

Charles Sanville, The Humble Mechanic

Bogi Lateiner, Bogi’s Garage

Steve Ford, The Car Guy

Julia Landauer, Julia Landauer Racing “Amazing! It’s an honor,” said Melina Algier of Farnsworth Chevrolet, the previous grand-prize winner. “I have dedicated myself to proving that women can work in the [transportation] industry. Thank you!” TechForce Foundation will be releasing a 2021 update to its Technician Supply & Demand Report later this month addressing the ongoing technician shortage. Recognition programs like the Techs Rock Awards can help address the shortage. These programs are vital not only to retaining technicians but to repositioning the public’s perception of technician jobs as the high-tech, rewarding, new collar careers that they are.

Advertisement