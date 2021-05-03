TechForce Foundation Announces Finalists for 2021 FutureTechs Rock Awards

TechForce Foundation has announced the finalists for the 2021 FutureTechs Rock Awards and has opened the grand prize public vote. As a nonprofit dedicated to helping student techs achieve their professional dreams, TechForce created this prestigious award to honor the student community and recognize those who have a promising future and will shape the transportation industry.

Finalists were selected from eligible nominations by industry expert judges. Each will receive prizes valued at over $1,200 from TechForce partners including WD-40; AutoZone; Ford Motor Company; Cengage Learning; Advance Auto Parts; FedEx Freight; and CRC Industries. The grand prize winner as chosen by this week’s public vote will also receive a $1,000 TechForce Scholarship and additional prizes valued at over $1,500, including additional training and prizes from Advance Auto Parts, a Smart Parts Washer from CRC Industries, a gift card from AutoZone and an iPad Air from Ford Motor Company.

The 2021 finalists each represent a distinct technical education discipline. The finalists include:

Meet the finalists and vote for the grand prize winner at TechForce.org/Vote. Voting is open through May 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. PDT.

The FutureTechs Rock Awards are part of TechForce Foundation’s workforce development initiative to help inspire and support tomorrow’s workforce of technicians.