TechForce Foundation Launches New Recruitment Campaign

The "Grab the Wheel" campaign is aimed at helping young people find a technical education and career that fits. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

TechForce Foundation announced it has launched a campaign titled “Grab the Wheel” aimed at helping young people find a technical education and career that fits. 

“Too many students are being forced down the four-year university path, which may not be the best fit for them,” Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. “For those who love problem-solving, working with their hands and the rising technology enveloping the transportation (mobility) sector today, a technical education and skilled technician career can be wonderfully rewarding.”

With a clear objective to inspire the next generation of technicians who will keep America rolling, this campaign zeroes in on students aged 13-24 who are still considering what they want to be when they grow up.

“They’re looking for options, freedom and a chance to design their lives the way they’re wired to work,” said Angie Babin, chair of the TechForce Foundation board of directors. “These young individuals are at a pivotal stage, eager to identify a path that merges their personal inclinations with prosperous futures. That’s why we’re encouraging them to ‘Grab the Wheel’, explore their options and consider the tech profession.”

“It’s about helping them connect their unique strengths and passions to meaningful work that makes them happy and fulfilled,” Maher said. “GenZ’s motto is ‘You Be You,’ and we agree. If you don’t want to sit at a desk the rest of your life or sign up for four more years of academia, or just love engines and making things work, you can go further and faster with a tech career.”

The campaign will have its presence felt all year, with launch efforts coinciding with Labor Day. The ambition is clear:  welcome one million new entry-level technicians over the next five years to meet a pressing workforce demand. Whether students are excited by auto, collision, aviation, diesel, EV, motorsports or welding, techs are in high-demand across all sectors.

“Labor Day is a stark reminder of the essential role technicians play,” Maher said. “If your car started today, thank a tech. If your airplane arrived safely, thank a tech. These are the individuals who ensure continuity in our everyday lives. By rallying together, we can ensure a future where technology and transport remain resilient.”

TechForce Foundation calls on everyone to help amplify the message on Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023 by using social media channels to like, comment or share “Grab the Wheel” content, ensuring the essence of the campaign reaches its intended audience.

To learn more about the Grab the Wheel campaign or donate to TechForce’s charitable mission, visit TechForce.org.

