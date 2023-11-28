TechForce Foundation Names New Chief Growth Officer

TechForce Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to championing the technician workforce, has announced the appointment of Jennifer Bergeron as its first chief growth officer.

In addition, TechForce welcomes Dave Smith, Bill Willetts and Matt Hartford to its board of directors. These exciting developments come on the heels of a recent TechForce announcement highlighting the growing public enthusiasm for high-tech, hands-on skilled trades careers.

“This is a time of exciting growth for TechForce Foundation,” said Angie Babin, chair of the TechForce Foundation board of directors. “With new talent joining the team, new programs like Grab the Wheel and Techs Rock Awards being launched, and increased public receptivity towards our message, the future is bright for TechForce Foundation.”

As chief growth officer, Jennifer Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management to TechForce. Her expertise in strategic planning, team leadership. and organizational growth was honed during her 13-year tenure as the campus president of NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C.

“As chief growth officer, Jennifer Bergeron will work with TechForce staff and our board of directors to develop and implement strategies that will catapult the organization to new heights,” said Jennifer Maher, executive director of TechForce Foundation. “Jennifer Bergeron brings a wealth of knowledge, is very committed to and passionate about TechForce’s work to support the next generation of technicians, and is excited about helping this mission and nonprofit thrive.”

The three newest members of TechForce Foundation’s board of directors bring a combined 90-plus years of industry expertise to the organization:

Dave Smith, principal at DGS Group, LLC, brings a wealth of experience from his 24-year tenure at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, where he served as vice president of strategic solutions for eight years. Smith’s most recent role was senior vice president, supply chain strategy at Caliber Collision.

Bill Willetts, vice president of Snap-on Industrial, has spent his career with the company since first joining as a sales rep in 1994. He also brings valuable non-profit experience, having served as chairman of the board of N.C. SkillsUSA from 2010 through 2022. Willetts is also a sitting member of the Aircraft Maintenance Council.

Matt Hartford, president and CEO of Total Seal Piston Rings, first joined the company as lead engineer in 1998 and has owned and operated his own automotive speed shop. Hartford also started a drag racing career in 1988 and today races in the NHRA PRO STOCK category.

More information, including roles and photographs of TechForce Foundation’s full team, including its staff and the board of directors, can be found at TechForce.org/About-Us.